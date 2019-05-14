Marcia Bowen Marcia L. Bowen was born on September 11, 1933 in Tacoma, Washington and passed away on April 26th, 2019. She was 85 years old. Marcia lived the last 26 years in Mossyrock, Washington with her husband of 59 years Guy D. Bowen. Prior to moving to Mossyrock, Marcia and Guy lived in Tacoma, Washington where Marcia worked at the Tacoma Exchange Club bingo hall for many years. Marcia met and married Guy while he served in the US Navy. Marcia graduated from Lincoln High School. Marcia's living memory is composed of one sibling, Lena Cowling Heutt, five children, Howard K. Thomas, Maurice J. Thomas, Donald L. Thomas, Kelly D. Bowen, and Joni M. Bowen, including seven grandchildren, Kristie Adams, Jenifer Klatt, Rachele Thomas, Edward Griffin, Cameron Griffin, Andrew Griffin, and David Bowen, five great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Marcia loved making things by hand. These crafts consisted of crochet, sewing, and variety of arts and crafts. Marcia loved to share her creations with friends and family. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 17th 2019, at Fir Lane Memorial Park, Spanaway, Washington, at 1:00 P.M.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary