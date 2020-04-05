Home

Marcia Louise Stevens

Marcia Louise Stevens Obituary
Marcia Louise Stevens 3-12-1950 - 3-25-2020 Marcia L. Stevens (Erikson), our loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on March 25th in Fircrest, WA. A local fixture in the Antique and Collectible business, Marcia's humility, sincerity, kindness, selflessness and loving nature endeared her to all. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Gary, son Matt (Nicol) Stevens, daughter Natalie (Kevin) Batesole, four grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future. Please honor Marcia by viewing her full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020
