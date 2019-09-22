|
Marcily Brown Marcily Brown, born March 24, 1949 died peacefully on September 7, 2019 at her home in Tacoma, WA. Born in Laramie, WY to Norvell and Marjene Brown, she is survived by her sister, niece and her extended family. Marcily was a 1990's graduate of The Evergreen State College where she served as a community member of the Advisory Board to the College's Master in Teaching Program and an advisor on a grant to recruit students of color to Washington's teaching cadre. As a student advisor both at Evergreen and later in her years of work for The University of Washington's Tacoma Campus, she was especially dedicated to helping first generation and adult students succeed in higher education. Marcily's sense of humor and commitment to the students she worked with made her a wonderful colleague and valued mentor. She shared with all of us her love of education and animals. Each of us carries and cherishes a different gift from her and her legacy endures through our lives. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At her request, there will be no service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019