Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcily Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcily Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcily Brown Obituary
Marcily Brown Marcily Brown, born March 24, 1949 died peacefully on September 7, 2019 at her home in Tacoma, WA. Born in Laramie, WY to Norvell and Marjene Brown, she is survived by her sister, niece and her extended family. Marcily was a 1990's graduate of The Evergreen State College where she served as a community member of the Advisory Board to the College's Master in Teaching Program and an advisor on a grant to recruit students of color to Washington's teaching cadre. As a student advisor both at Evergreen and later in her years of work for The University of Washington's Tacoma Campus, she was especially dedicated to helping first generation and adult students succeed in higher education. Marcily's sense of humor and commitment to the students she worked with made her a wonderful colleague and valued mentor. She shared with all of us her love of education and animals. Each of us carries and cherishes a different gift from her and her legacy endures through our lives. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. At her request, there will be no service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.