Marco John Malich Marco John Malich, 78, born June 14, 1941 in Gig Harbor, Washington, a grandson of the original immigrants of Gig Harbor, Marco was a lifetime resident. Marco passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 8, 2019. Marco graduated from Peninsula High School in 1959. As a Peninsula Seahawk he was a standout athlete. He played four years of baseball, including a .350 batting average and 11 home runs as a senior captain playing pitcher, catcher and outfielder; four years of basketball, including a senior season as captain; and three years of football. Add to that a year of playing semi-pro baseball in Alaska with the Ketchikan All-Stars, 10 years of batting .450 for the Heidelberg slow-pitch softball team and a fifth-place finish at the 1968 ASA (Amateur Softball Association) nationals at Jones Beach, N.Y., and so many all-star selections that the family lost count. Marco and Sandi, high school sweethearts, were married on November 29th in 1960. During their lives Marco was a commercial fisherman in Alaska, worked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard eventually landing a job at Colonial Fruit and Produce. This job allowed him to be available to embark on his true love of working with kids. Marco became heavily involved in the sports community including five years coaching in Peninsula Athletic Association; six years coaching Peninsula Youth Football, including four years on the board of directors; four years of coaching baseball at Goodman Middle School; and 20 years as an assistant football coach at Peninsula High School. Marco started coaching baseball at Peninsula High School in 1979-80. His first team was filled with kids he had coached in middle school. The team struggled after the split of Peninsula and Gig Harbor High School but eventually his teams began to make a comeback and reached regionals 16 times and won 15 league championships. Marco was honored to receive many awards including numerous league coach of the year honors. In 1995, Marco was the target of the Lion's Club Gig Harbor Little League roast to raise money for the new GHLL field complex. In 2006, he was named Washington state baseball coach of the year when the Seahawks played at Safeco Field and finished second. He was inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame in 2013. He also received the Tacoma Athletic Commission Marv Scott Coaches Award in 2015. After 33 years of coaching and 439 wins Marco retired from coaching the Seahawks in 2012 at the age of 71. Marco is a member of the Tacoma Athletic Commission and a lifetime member of the Washington State Coaches Association. During all his years of coaching he had the opportunity to coach all his sons and several of his grandsons. It was their great honor to be coached by their dad and grandfather and the life lessons he taught them on and off the field were immeasurable. Marco was a relationship builder. He instilled values and character in all the players he coached. Perhaps Coach Malich's greatest accomplishment was the transformative effect on the many hundreds of young men whose character he helped to shape. Not only did Marco effect the players but their families and all the students he touched through sports. His greatest love was teaching life lessons through his calm demeanor and role modeling. He loved watching all kids succeed but especially loved watching his kids and family participate in the athletic contests he loved so much. Marco is survived by his wife, Sandra of 59 years, his sister JoAnn Belanich, his brother Ken (Barb) and brother-in-law Randy Mueller. As well as sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mike and Linda Thornhill and mother-in-law Helen Kiehl. His daughter Wendy Malich (Bruce Stovall) and children, Zach, Jake, John and Sammy Jo Hohbein. His son, Marco (Carla) and children Mark Sayer, Tracie Campbell, Rusty and Cliff Crase. His son John (Robin) and children Marin and Maddie Mae Malich. And his son Joe (Dana) and children Lauren Ladd, Lindsay, Gracen, Mike and Joe Malich. And numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marco and Minnie and his sister Theresa. Catholic Mass for Marco will be celebrated on September 21st, 11:00 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church followed by a brief dessert reception. A Celebration of Life will be held at Peninsula High School at 4:00. The family encourages everyone to wear their Peninsula Seahawk gear.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019