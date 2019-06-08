Marcus (Mark) Duncan O'Crotty Marcus (Mark) Duncan O'Crotty, 8/4/1957 to 6/7/2018. Son to Meta and Jack, brother to Jay and Moira, father to Asher, and dear friend and teacher to so many. Marcus grew up in the Central District of Seattle, and later lived in Queen Anne, Tukwila, Federal Way, Kent, Des Moines, and Tacoma. Co-workers knew him from his work as a professional diver, the Lighthouse for the Blind, Boeing, and through the first business he owned; Birds on Broadway. Students and clients remember him from the Northwest School of Massage, his Reiki classes and at his later business partnership, Conscious Journey Massage and Metapersonal Integrated Therapies. Marcus was a devoted parent to Asher, who attended Spanaway Middle School. At an assembly in April 2018, Marcus was recognized with an award in appreciation for his contributions to the student body of Spanaway Middle School. We're all remembering you today, dear friend. Your spontaneous wit and laughter, your compassionate bear-hugs, your insatiable love of learning that you later passed on to others, your wise guidance, and your unique take on life. You've left a positive imprint on so many lives. You've given your clients, friends, family, and Asher renewed hope, unconditional love, and so much more. We're so grateful to you for walking this physical life with us, though the visit was way too short. Love and miss you!

