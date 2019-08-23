Home

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
8724 Francis Folsom Dr. SW
Lakewood, WA
Marcus McCarty


1976 - 2019
Marcus McCarty Obituary
Marcus McCarty Marcus McCarty, bornFeb. 18, 1976 Passed August 10th, 2019. Survived by his wife, Jennifer Alcantar, his mother Zilpha McCarty, four brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews. He remains forever in our hearts and minds. Service to be held at the residence 8724 Francis Folsom Dr. SW, Lakewood, 98498 this Sunday at 3 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers please make donation to foundations with mission of holistic and spiritual healing.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 23, 2019
