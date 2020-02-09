|
Mardelle Pope Mardelle Sipes Pope, 93, formerly of Tacoma, Washington, slipped the bonds of earth on December 29, 2019, well attended by her family and the staff of Swedish Hospital Ballard. She and her late husband of 56 years, Lt. Col. William H. Pope (USAF Ret.), devoted themselves to their family. She is survived by her loving sons Fr. Michael Pope, S.J. and Steven Pope, his wife Tina, grandson Capt. Christopher Pope (USAF), his wife Dr. Michelle Pope and baby daughter Gianna, two siblings, Donald Sipes and Sally Riley, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mardelle was unforgettable to all she met and loved by all who knew her. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Mardelle's memory at 10:30 a.m. on February 21, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Tacoma.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020