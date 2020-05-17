Margaret Ann Kent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Ann Kent Margaret passed on May 9th in Tacoma. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by her husband Ken. Her 3 daughters, 5 grand children, 7 siblings, nieces and nephews and in-laws will miss her. She was active in the Rhododendron Society, volunteered at Broadway Center for 23 years and helped out at the food bank. After retiring from JC Penney she filled her leisure hours with gardening, sewing, travel and needle crafts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved