Margaret Ann Kent Margaret passed on May 9th in Tacoma. She was a loving wife, mother grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by her husband Ken. Her 3 daughters, 5 grand children, 7 siblings, nieces and nephews and in-laws will miss her. She was active in the Rhododendron Society, volunteered at Broadway Center for 23 years and helped out at the food bank. After retiring from JC Penney she filled her leisure hours with gardening, sewing, travel and needle crafts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store