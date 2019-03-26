Margaret Burmark 1920-2019, 98+ years! Margaret Olson Burmark went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. She was born in South Dakota, and moved with her family to Tacoma in 1941. She soon met her beloved Norman. They were married 59 years, until his passing in 2002. They were dedicated, lifelong members of First Assembly of God Life Center Church in Tacoma, WA. Margaret delighted in singing in the choir and working for decades with the preschool "Beginners" Sunday School, as well as various roles, especially in her earlier years, in women's ministries. In retirement years, Norm and Margaret enjoyed numerous trips in their trailer with the "Good News Good Sams" RV club. She is survived by her three children, Bob (Marilyn), Sharon (Greg Koch), and Beverly; grandchildren Stephanie Koch Kizer, Matthew Koch, Jason VanHoy, and Laura VanHoy Bluem; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Norman Olson (Elsie), Helen Kjellesvik (Eddie), Geraldine Belsvik (Larry), and Alvin Olson.

