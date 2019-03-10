|
Margaret Catherine Ach Born Nov. 7, 1922, Passed peacefully February 22nd 2019. She was the oldest of eight and last surviving child born to George Golden Cox and Della Mae Snyder Cox. She is survived by her husband Richard B. Ach, her daughter Madeline Wivel, her son Glenn Thomas Rivers Senior, 6 loving grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. services to celebrate and honor her life will be held at fir Lane Memorial in spanaway. On March 14th there will be an open casket viewing from 2 p.m. to 7 pm. On March 15th services will be held in the chapel for beginning at 10 a.m. . She was amazing. She was well-loved and she will be deeply missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019