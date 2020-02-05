|
Margaret J. Crean Margaret J. "Marge" Crean 82, of Bonney Lake, Washington, passed away at her home on September 5, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born Margaret Jane Wensley in the South Side of Chicago, where she met her husband of 51 years, Bill Crean. Marge received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy from California State University of Northridge. She practiced as a certified physical therapist in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Florida. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and is survived by her three children, Diane, Steve, and Bob; daughter-in-law, Maureen; grandchildren, Erin Hartwell, Ryan Kincade-Crean and Sean Kincade-Crean; great-grandchildren, Patrick and Madeline Hartwell, and Chloe Kincade-Crean; sister-in-law, Donna Peterson and husband, Gary; and numerous nieces and nephews. For those who wish to commemorate Marge's passing, please make a donation to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2020