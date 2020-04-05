Home

Margaret Detrick

Margaret Detrick Obituary
Margaret Detrick Margaret "Joan" Detrick peacefully passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Joan was born on July 10, 1930 in Medicine Hat, Alberta Canada to Harold and Margaret Isabella Bennett. The family moved to Vancouver Canada where Joan graduated from Britannia High and then completed her training as a medical/lab technician. She moved to Montana where she met and married her husband of 36 years, Vernon H. Detrick. Vern was an Air Force pilot and they lived overseas as well as all over the USA during their 20 years of service, Joan always found work in the medical field. While raising two children, a son Chris and daughter Kimberly, Joan was very active in many of the kids activities, she loved being a mother and later a grandmother. Joan loved to bowl, garden and travel. Joan also worked at the Liquor store she and Vern owned. When Vern passed away she closed the store and became a volunteer medical assistant at Madigan Army Hospital for several years, as a cancer survivor she was passionate about this work and received several awards. Joan was also a volunteer at Granny's Attic Thrift Store for 17 years. She had many adventures traveling all over the world in her retirement as well. Joan is survived by her son Chris, daughter Kim, son in law Brad, daughter in law Monica, grandchildren Amanda, Nicole, Brittany, Cathy and Anthony. Due to the current health concerns there will be a private graveside service with a memorial for family and friends at a later and safer date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020
