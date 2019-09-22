|
|
Margaret Elizabeth "Margi" Gordon August 19, 1936 - September 16, 2019 Margaret Elizabeth "Margi" Gordon passed away September 16, 2019 peacefully at Cottesmore of Life Care in Gig Harbor, Washington. Margi was born on August 19, 1936 in Spokane, Washington. She was the daughter of Charles Gordon and Mildred Crofoot. Margi's early life was filled with adventure as her family moved around. Of the many places she lived, Margi always called the Pacific Northwest home. She married her childhood sweetheart, George David Nielsen, on February 12, 1955. They raised a clan of six children and instilled that joy for adventure in them all. Margi's greatest joy was being Nana to her 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom cherish the love and lessons she taught them. Margi was pre-deceased by her eldest son, George Anthony ("Tony") Nielsen, and is survived by Terri (Mike) Herring of Chehalis, Diane Mollet of Lacey, Chuck (Lin) Nielsen of Oak Harbor, Joan (Carl) Young of Lacey, Sheryll (Brian) Lomheim of Tacoma. Margi will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, as she had a profound impact on everyone she met. Memorial services will be held at Gaffney Funeral Home in Tacoma on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00am. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations will be welcomed at Franciscan Hospice and Palliative Care by mailing to Franciscan Foundation: PO Box 1502, Tacoma WA 98401 (attn: Franciscan Hospice). To leave online condolences, please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.gaffneycares.com" www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019