|
|
Margaret Gaston Cooper Margaret Jeanne Gaston Cooper passed away at home in University Place, WA on September 27 at the age of 90. Margaret was born to Ozro Frank and Agnes Gordon (Fleming) Gaston March 14, 1929 in Seattle. She grew up with brother, Robert (Bob) in Mukilteo and Everett. She graduated from Everett High in 1947 and Pacific University in 1951. Margaret married Bernard Cooper of Everett in 1951. Margaret began teaching in 1951 in Everett. As she raised her children in Raymond and Tacoma she continued teaching and served as a school librarian in Tacoma and Bethel School Districts. She retired from Bethel Schools in 1987. Margaret was active in the professional teacher association Delta Kappa Gamma-Alpha Tau. Margaret shared her love for music. She was a member of Madrigal Singers and lead vocalist in the Philo Trio at Pacific University. She was a member of the New Sound Singers performance group in Tacoma for many years. Margaret was a devoted Christian. She was a longtime member and elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church Tacoma where she shared her beautiful voice in the choir. Margaret studied with the Tacoma Bible Study Fellowship for 12 years and served as Discussion Leader for 6 years. Travel was a passion for Margaret and she continued to travel in her later years. Highlights were four Europe Through the Backdoor-Rick Steves' tours, countless trips to Hawaii and Mexico, and many family reunion trips to Sunriver, OR. Margaret was a remarkable conversationalist who really listened to everyone. She was also an avid reader who liked to discuss what she was reading with others who were willing. Margaret is survived by her husband, Bernard; children Marian Johnson (Todd), Ellen Brown (Edwin), Jeanne Webb (Gary), Anne Cooper (Richard Barkosky), and Guy Cooper (Holly Nielsen); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Margaret's wit, her wonderful voice, her marvelous smile, and her kind and caring nature were a source of joy for so many. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on October 19, 2019 at Bethany Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bethany Presbyterian Church 4420 N. 41st St, Tacoma, WA 98407. Please sign guestbook at www.newtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019