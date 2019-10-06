News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Margaret J. (Reetz) Kittinger


1922 - 2019
Margaret J. (Reetz) Kittinger March 6, 1922 - Sept. 21, 2019 Married Estil F. Kittinger, February 9th, 1947 in Tacoma Washington. Residing in Milton, Washington before moving to Puyallup in 2006. Margaret, an artistic, kind, gentle, giving woman, loved and was devoted to her family, friends, church, and cats. She was an avid wild blackberry picker and pie baker. She helped with VBS and Sunday School and was an untiring caregiver to many family members through the years. Born in Bertha, Minnesota to Robert and Lydia (Schultz) Reetz the 3rd oldest of 7 brothers and sisters. Her husband of 37 years preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Richard, daughter Gail (Tom) Petersen, grandsons Thomas "T.D." and Jerry Petersen and many nieces and nephews. "Gramma Kitty we know you are with Jesus in Heaven, singing and dancing with the angels, free and at peace. We love you and always will miss you." Graveside Service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA on Oct. 12, 2019 at 10am. Memorial will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2306 Milton, WA on Oct. 12 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or Linden Grove HCC, 400 29th St NE, Puyallup WA. Please visit mountainviewtacoma.com for an extended obituary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 6, 2019
