Sister Margaret Keller Obituary
Sister Margaret Keller August 28, 1920 April 6, 2019 Sister Margaret Keller, OP, (Mary Dolorita), a Dominican Sister of Tacoma died peacefully at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle on April 6, 2019. Sister Margaret, a Seattle native, entered the Dominican Sisters in 1937. She was predeceased by her parents William and Elma, her sister Dorothy and her brother Albert. Services for Sister Margaret will be at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle on Monday, April 15. Vigil: 10:15 AM and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma on Tuesday, April 16 at 1:00 PM. Online condolences and more information on her life can be found at www.gaffneycares.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund at 935 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 11, 2019
