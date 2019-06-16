Margaret "Meg" L. West 2/28/1922 - 6/5/2019 Mom passed away peacefully at age 97 after a brief illness. She was the center of our lives for so long that even now we, disbelieving, haven't begun to truly miss her. At the time of her death she was living independently in her condo surrounded by Dads gifts of cherished artwork and a glorious garden she lovingly maintained. Her home was the center of many family gatherings, often including her tribe of 10 children, 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, all whom loved their great grandma and her freezer full of delicious cookies. Meg was born in Wenatchee Washington on February 28, 1922, the youngest daughter in the large and boisterous Lorrain family. She moved to Seattle for high school, while she assisted her aunt in the family grocery store. After graduating from Holy Angels Academy, she shared an apartment with her best friend, Gert, and worked in Seattle where she was introduced to Dad by her sister, Sylvia. A big family is what Dad, an only child, wanted and he married the right girl on December 27, 1944, after a long courtship, where mom joined him as he finished medical school. Their dream of a big family became a reality with the birth of Tom (Nancy), Terry (Deceased), Greg (Kristine), Paul (Candace), Susie, Margaret, Jerry (Abby), Joan (Mark), Michael and John (Carrie). Mom treated us to a life of unconditional love, filled with great food and fun times, sustained by her inherent calm nature. No problem or catastrophic event was too much to overcome. She did this all the while with one child held on her hip and with the other hand folding, stacking, and distributing laundry to all the right places, while making wonderful dinners, everyone's favorite lunch packed daily and baking the best cookies and cakes you can imagine. Dad was amazed and proud at all that she could do. Then in the late 60's cookie production dropped off, but only a little, when Mom and Dad discovered golf. They truly enjoyed their newfound time together with family and friends at Fircrest for many years, including trips to a number of sunny destinations. Mom played her last round of golf sometime in her late nineties but continued to join her friends at Fircrest for lively companionship and wicked bridge (often accompanied by Mom's cookies) We thought she would live forever, but now only in our memories. The funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Tacoma on June 28 th at 11:00 a.m. with celebration of Mom's life to follow in the church banquet hall. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019