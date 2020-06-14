Margaret Lucille "Lucy" Matteson Margaret Lucille "Lucy" Matteson was born February 8, 1926 in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania. She passed away peacefully in Tacoma, Washington on May 29, 2020. Lucy attended Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania graduating with a degree in Diatetics. She began her career as a dietician by working at Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh. Lucy married DeForest "Forey" Matteson in 1950, together for 69 years until Forey's death in 2019. Lucy went back to work as a dietician in 1972 at Tacoma General Hospital. Over the next 20 years she specialized in diabetes, and also helped to start NW Diabetes Group, where she served as a Diabetes Educator. Lucy is preceded in death by her husband Forey, her two sisters, Miriam "Jean" Jensen, and Marian "Jane" Schuster. She is survived by her three children, John Matteson (Lynn), Celeste Johnston (Cliff), and Keith Matteson (Jalene) and granddaughter, Leah (Joe) Couillard, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be planned once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations be made to the Memorial Fund of the United Methodist Church at Lakewood.



