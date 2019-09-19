|
|
Margaret "Ann" Miller Margaret "Ann" Miller passed away on August 26th in Spokane, Washington fter a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Ann Miller was born in Tacoma, Washington in 1945 to Omar and Aileen Bratrud. She and her brother Jeff enjoyed a happy childhood in Tacoma and summers on Fox Island. After graduating in 1963 from Wilson High School in Tacoma, she was a proud WSU Cougar and an involved member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. While earning her teaching degree, she was a swimmer for the WSU synchronized swim team. Ann enjoyed a 30 year teaching career, primarily in the Peninsula School District teaching middle school. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed quilting, reading, golfing, weed-wacking, baking, and shopping with her daughters. Ann and Tom Miller were married for 34 years. Their years together in Key Peninsula, raising a blended family of seven, developed memories to last a lifetime. Ann is survived by daughters: Kari Thoreen, Gretchen Thoreen (Rob), and Carole Leander (Jason) as well as her stepchildren: Scott Miller (Jennifer), Melanie Morman (Steve), and Charla Miller. Ann was also a grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Those who knew Ann will always remember her infectious laughter, telling blue eyes, and delicious baking. An open house will be held at the family cabin on Fox Island on Saturday, September 28th from 1pm - 3pm. Please let the family know if you plan to attend by sending an email to: [email protected] Please come with stories to share about our beloved Annie. Any donations in Ann's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's foundation at: .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 19, 2019