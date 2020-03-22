|
Margaret (Johnson) Moore Margaret (Johnson) Moore passed away on March 6th, 2020. Margaret was born in Tacoma, WA on April 30th, 1933, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951 and then pursued a career as a secretary for the Department of Defense, working for the Department of the Army and Department of the Air Force. She married Lee Moore in October, 1957 and was able to enter the workforce during his Army assignments in Georgia. Texas and Washington state where after Lee retired in 1970, they made Tacoma their permanent home. She was then able to establish her career at McChord Air Force Base, retiring as Secretary to the Base Commander in 1988 after a total of 31 years in Civil Service. Her oldest son, David, was born in Tacoma, WA in 1959 and youngest son, Chris was born in Frankfurt, Germany in 1964. After retirement she was able to be a caregiver to her grandchildren and for many years volunteer her time to several agencies throughout her hometown of Tacoma. Her greatest pleasure after retiring was spending time with her grandchildren. She and Lee had the time to take the first two grandchildren, Amy and Brett, on short trips nearby, Disneyland and Hawaii, where Lee and Margaret vacationed every year for many years. In later years, moving to a condo in downtown Tacoma, they enjoyed the view of the waterway, and their walks on Ruston Way. She is survived by Lee who devoted his life to her during her last few years, son David (Celeste); son Chris (Vickie), grandchildren, Brett, Amy Modun (Nic), Jacob, Alec and great granddaughter Emma. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First Lutheran Church or Peace Lutheran Church, Tacoma. A memorial service will be announced at a later and safer date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020