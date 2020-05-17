Margaret V. Knodel Margaret Knodel 95, a woman of great faith and love of family, peacefully passed away in Gig Harbor on May 12, 2020. She was born September 14, 1924, in Ashe County North Carolina to Emaline Kilby and Harley Bryan Duncan. One of seven children, she grew up on the family farm near Oxford, Pennsylvania. After high school, she earned her RN diploma at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. As a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps, she moved west to Tacoma where she served at the Indian Service Hospital. After World War II, she met Arthur Knodel. They married in 1947. Art and Margaret resided in Seattle, the McKinley Hill neighborhood of Tacoma and then moved to Fife, where Art practiced law and was the municipal judge. He later became a district judge for Pierce County. Margaret worked in Art's law office, as well as continuing her nursing career part time after the birth of their four children. After Art passed away in 1985, Margaret resumed her nursing career working at Western State Hospital in Lakewood. She later married Frank Rambo who passed away in 1996. During her lifetime, Margaret was active in church, Bible study, and volunteering. She was a strong matriarch emphasizing the importance of maintaining close family ties. She would often bring soup and comfort to friends and family who were in need. She attended school, sporting events, music or dance recitals in which her four kids, eight grandkids or nine greatgrandkids were involved. Margaret is survived and will be greatly missed by her sister Dorothy Dean Clancy, Cincinnati, Ohio; her four children: Daniel (Kristie) Knodel of Gig Harbor, Arthur (Patricia) Knodel of University Place, David (Brenda) Knodel of Bonney Lake, and Lynn Knodel Novotney (Thomas) of Gig Harbor; and her grandchildren: Ben, Melanie, Jessica, Matt, Jon, Jennifer, Brendon and Alexa; as well as nine great grandchildren. She has many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she also loved dearly. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Duncan Booth and Evelyn Duncan Kreider; brothers, William, Robert and Jack Duncan; husbands Arthur Knodel and Frank Rambo. Due to current restrictions on gathering, a family service and interment next to her husband Arthur Knodel at the New Tacoma Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to the Fife High School Scholarship Foundation directed to the Arthur Knodel Family Scholarship or Habitat for Humanity.



