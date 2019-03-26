Margaret Eileen Weaver March 23, 1922 March 13, 2019 Margaret Eileen Manley was born March 23, 1922 in Tacoma, Washington. She passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. Margaret Eileen, a lifelong resident of Tacoma, is the beloved daughter of John E. Manley and Marie Rose Henriot Manley, sister to Joseph Manley, and aunt to two nieces and two nephews. Growing up, she attended St. Patrick's School, Aquinas Academy, and the University of Puget Sound where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. She met the love of her life, Robert Kenneth Weaver, in second grade. They married on January 22, 1943 at St. Patrick's church. Together they had five children: Susan (Mel, deceased ) Miller, Nancy (Dan) McDonald, Matt (Sue Anne) Weaver, John Weaver and Amy (Scott) Jackson. Her family legacy also includes 20 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren who call her Mum or GiGi. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother. Margaret loved dogs and cats (and they loved her), cooking and entertaining, reading the newspaper, talking politics, dining out, looking at "houses for sale" and traveling with her husband. She was witty and wise. Margaret was selfless. Always thinking of others. Devoted to her husband. Never forgot a birthday. A prayer warrior for all. Special thanks to the loving care-givers at the Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community and dear friend and care-giver Naomi Montgomery. Margaret was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Cross and St. Charles parishes. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date "Bye for now". Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 26, 2019