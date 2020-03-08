|
Margery Ann Lesley Margery Ann Lesley "Marge", 84, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. Marge was born in Vancouver, Washington, on March 25, 1935 to Eunice and Manila Hobson Abels. Marge moved with her family to Tacoma in 1947. She attended Jason Lee Middle School and graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma in 1953. She pursued a career in banking and moved to Seattle in 1962, where she met her husband, Larry W. Lesley. They married in 1968. Through their banking connections Marge and Larry met and became lasting friends with the owners of Lake Quinault Lodge located in the Olympic National Forest. They first were partners and later became the sole owners of Lake Quinault Lodge where they both worked full-time. They expanded the Lodge and developed its national reputation as a destination resort. Building on that success they purchased Kalaloch Lodge near Forks, Washington. Again, they used their personal style as resort operators to grow the business. In the late 1980s, they sold both lodges to a national company. Marge and Larry became well-known fixtures in the Washington hospitality industry and traveled extensively. They served on several statewide committees and commissions. They were among a delegation sent by the State of Washington to the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea to promote tourism in Washington State. Marge and Larry were lifetime fans and supporters of the Husky and Seahawk football teams, and on occasion were invited and enjoyed traveling with the teams. They established the Larry and Margery Lesley Endowed Athletic Scholarship at the University of Washington. Marge and Larry loved to winter at their home in Puerto Vallarta where Larry sadly predeceased Marge in March 2017. Marge is survived by her brother, Ron Abels, and his wife Margaret; nephew Kenneth Abels with her nephew Jon Abels preceding her in death; nephew Mike Darling, niece Jeannie Gulbraa, and niece Juanita Bainbridge. Marge is also survived by members of the Lesley family, niece Judith Elarth, nephew Cameron Elarth, niece Laura Elarth, and grand-niece Abby Elarth Landau. Celebration of life services in Gig Harbor to be announced.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020