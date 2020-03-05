|
|
Margie Farrell Margie Laura Farrell, 89, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, MO surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 5, 1931, in Stockton, California, the daughter of Henry William Hansen and Helen Frances Moore. Margie was united in marriage to James Robert Holman on May 10, 1949, in Tacoma, WA. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1981. On December 30, 1988, she married Thomas Fredrick Farrell in Tacoma, WA, and he died on July 16, 2011. Margie was a loving homemaker to her family for many years. She later owned and operated Tony's Tavern in Puyallup, WA, and the Huckleberry Inn in Key Center, WA, for over 20 years. She was a gardening enthusiast with an uncanny knack for knowing the names of every plant and flower she encountered. She loved to dance, water ski, and travel. She was a lifelong advocate for eating dessert before the main course. Survivors include three children, Laurel (Bruce) Bredeman, of Jefferson City; MO; Stacey (Janeen) Holman, of Gig Harbor, WA; Lynette (Chris) Walker, of Rolesville, NC; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Danny Mulderig, of Violet Hill, AR; 11 nieces and Nephews; and three close cousins, Barbara (Jerry) Carrier, of Prescott, AZ; Eve (John) Szabo, of Mayer, AZ; and Dianna Quintana, of Winterhaven, CA. The family will hold private services. Margie recommended memorial contributions to the at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City, MO is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2020