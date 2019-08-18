|
Marguaree Riley Milton Marguaree Riley Milton was born on October 29, 1940 in Lithroe, Lousianna. She was the seventh of twelve children of Joe Lee Riley, Sr. and Lucinda Smedley Riley. In 1956 she was summoned by her older brother Floyd Riley to Washington State to help him and his wife care for their young children. She graduated from Lincoln High School. Marguaree retired from the Tacoma School District after 25 years of service. She worked at Stewart Elementary, and Truman (Skyline) Elementary. She also worked twenty years part-time with Kleiner Group Home. She was a superb cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She was a true virtuous woman. Marguaree was called home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019 at 7:24 pm Marguaree is preceded in death by her father Joseph Lee Riley, Sr., mother, Lucinda Smedley Riley, brothers; Floyd Riley, Andrew Riley, Booker T. Riley, and Joseph Riley, Jr., Sisters; Buelah (Riley) Haile, Knether (Riley) Lee, Lizzie Riley and Emma (Riley) Lewis. Left to cherish her memories are her sisters; Ella V. (Riley) Goodman, and Eugenia (Riley) Goodman, brother Clement Riley, children; Stephanie Millton-Berry, Gary Milton (Pricilla), Sherry (Milton) Flores, Maurice Milton (Monica), Christopher Milton (Tonya), Pamela Milton and Antionette (Milton) Ussery. And a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral services 11am August 22, 2019 True Vine 5715 N 33rd St, Tacoma, WA 98407. Services by Scott Funeral Home
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019