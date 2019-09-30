|
|
Marguerite Belfield Marguerite "Marge" Kay (Sannes) Belfield fell asleep in death on September 18, 2019 in Enumclaw, WA. She was 85. Marge was born on December 8, 1933 to King and Agnes (Thorsteinson) Sannes in Grand Forks, ND and was the second of seven children. She is survived by her younger brothers Quentin and David Sannes, younger sister Beulah Nelson, her 5 children, Mary Kay Berger, Merrill Belfield, Jr., Michael Belfield, Margene Fielding, and Marty Belfield, along with 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Belfield. The Sannes family moved to Auburn, Washington's Green River Valley in the late 1940's and operated a dairy farm along the Green River. Marge loved cattle and showed livestock as a member of the 4-H club in the 1940's. She learned to be a hard and caring worker. After her marriage to Merrill Belfield, Sr. in January 1951, she and her new husband lived first in Enumclaw, eventually operating their own dairy farm in Buckley, WA. Marge was known to be a witty, hard worker in any activity she pursued. Some of her interests included architectural design and construction and real estate. Friends and family thoroughly enjoyed her constant flow of excellent home baked desserts. She was also a self-taught artist who enjoyed painting still-lifes and landscapes. Marge constantly wrote interesting poetry about common, simple, everyday events, as well as special poems to commemorate milestones in the lives of her family and friends. But above all, Marge was especially dedicated to her work as a volunteer minister, publicly teaching Bible truths to as many people as she could. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1607 Valley Ave E Sumner WA 98390-2724
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 30, 2019