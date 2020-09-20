Maria Kristina (Ogren) Larson Maria Larson died peacefully at St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood, WA, on September 14, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born February 14, 1925 in Everett, WA, to Swedish immigrants, Sven Uno and Martha Ogren. Maria graduated from Everett High School in 1943 and went to work in Seattle for the U.S. government. She then attended Pacific Lutheran College, graduating with a degree in Sociology in 1951. It was at PLC where she met Roy, and they were married in 1951 for 48 years. They raised their family in Tacoma, and moved to Parkland in 1997. Maria and Roy were active members of Bethel Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran churches. She enjoyed many sporting events and activities--tennis, golf, watching her children and grandchildren in their music and sports activities, but her longest "sport" was bowling--she was the secretary of the Tacoma Church Bowling League for nearly 30 years. Maria is survived by her children, Kristina Hatcher (Jeff) of Highlands Ranch, CO; Karl Larson (Sharon) of Steilacoom; grandchildren Andrew Larson, Kelly Larson, Peter Hatcher (Evelyn), Mark Hatcher and step-grandchildren Kasey Schiller, Adam Schiller (Chrissy) and great-grandchildren Andie and Zoey Schiller. Maria also leaves sister-in-law, Lorraine Larson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dick and Sharon Larson, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Ruth Gates and Unamay Tuininga and many beloved relatives and friends. Maria's love and devotion to her faith, family and friends will never be forgotten. Our thanks and deep appreciation go to the nurses and caregivers at Patriots Landing memory care facility (Liberty Lane) and to the staff at St. Clare Hospital. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Maria and Roy Larson Endowed Scholarship at Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA 98447, www.PLU.edu/tribute
or Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 12115 Park Avenue S., Tacoma, WA 98444. To read a full obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.dryermortuary.com