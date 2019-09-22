Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Love Obituary
Maria Love On May 30, 2019, Maria Love passed away at the age of 79 while surrounded by her loving family. She was best known for the love of her family and her adventurous soul. Maria was born on September 29th in Germany. She was a mother of four children and an Oma to four grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, two sons, three daughters' in law, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3:00PM 5:00PM at the Puyallup Activity Center 210 W Pioneer Puyallup, WA 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.