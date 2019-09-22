|
Maria Love On May 30, 2019, Maria Love passed away at the age of 79 while surrounded by her loving family. She was best known for the love of her family and her adventurous soul. Maria was born on September 29th in Germany. She was a mother of four children and an Oma to four grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, two sons, three daughters' in law, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3:00PM 5:00PM at the Puyallup Activity Center 210 W Pioneer Puyallup, WA 98371.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019