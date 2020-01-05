|
Maria Magdalena (Biber) Connors 3/18/1953 12/26/2019 On December 26, 2019, Maria passed on to be with Jesus and departed loved ones. Born to Richard (Dick) and Idell (Tiny) Biber (Both Deceased) and the sister to Robert Biber and Rebecca Swanson (Biber) (Also Both Deceased). She was born and raised in Tacoma WA and graduated from Mount Tahoma HS. Maria was known for her sense of humor, quick wit, feistiness, being a loyal wife, wonderful mother and a dear friend. Maria leaves behind her husband of 42 years Steven Connors, 3 sons Christopher (Loren), Timothy, and Matthew Connors, Her granddaughter Lyla Connors, her cat (Gracie), cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends. She will be forever missed. Love you Mom. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020