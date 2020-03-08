|
Marian H. Duncan Marian died after a short illness on February 14, 2020. She was born Marian May Holt In Hastings, Nebraska, August 3, 1926. She was raised by her adopted parents Clarence and Vivian Holt in Billings, MT. She graduated from Billings HS and completed one year of college. Following WWII, she married George I. Duncan, the boy next door. They raised two sons in Fort Wayne, IN. She worked as a bookkeeper at various times in her life. She followed George to Danville, IL, and eventually to Glenview, IL, where they lived until George retired in 1991. They then moved to Puyallup to be near their grandsons and where they were very involved in the day to day upbringing of them. She volunteered at Good Samaritan Hospital until it became a part of MultiCare. She worked from time to time at the Fair and was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. There she helped with worship and served on many committees over the years. She was honored as Woman of the Year by the church in 2016. After George's death in 2017, she moved to assisted living and was supported by family and friends. She never stopped participating in the lives of her many friends and family. She is preceded in death by George, her husband for 71 years, and her beloved son Jim. She is survived by her son Steve (Lynda), and two grandsons Ian and Brant Duncan. Her life will be celebrated on March 14 at 2 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Puyallup. In lieu of flowers consider donating to her favorite charities Planned Parenthood or Nature Conservancy or a .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020