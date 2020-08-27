1/1
Marian K. Rose
Marian K. Rose Marian K. Rose was born on September 20th, 1927 in Goodrich, Minnesota. She passed away peacefully on August 7th, 2020 at the age of 92. She was the youngest of 4 children born to John and Marie Kast, and helped to work the family farm until she went to nursing school at Northwestern. She came to Tacoma to do her hospital training and found a permanent home here. Marian worked at Tacoma General Hospital and in private practice for many years. In 1966 Marian married Donald Rose and they were married for 54 years. During this time she worked with her husband in his dental practice. In 1983 they retired and spent the next 30 years as "snowbirds " in Arizona, while spending summers in Gig Harbor. Marian enjoyed gardening, golf, was an excellent cook, loved to go dancing, traveling and sharing dinners with family and the many friends she made over the years. Marian was a mother to daughters Margaret Beardemphl (Arny) and Janet Gorry. Stepchildren Ken Rose (April) and Kathy Shirley (Roger). She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Jennifer Stephenson (Mike), James Beardemphl, Brian Lantz (April), Brad Lantz (Jennifer), Donnie Rose, Shawn Blaisdell (Shawn) and Justin Shirley. Great grandchildren include Jamison and Andrew Stephenson, Zane and Skylar Lantz, Taylor Lantz, Trais, Avery and Colt Rose, Caden and Jack Blaisdell, Gavin, Corbin, Rose, Thomas and Audrey Shirley and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Harley and John and sister Helen. Her grandson Jim and stepdaughter Kathy. The family would like to thank the staff at St Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor. A private family gathering will be held at a future date. Considering Marian's great love of animals and they for her donations may be made to a local animal rescue/adoption facility or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. Those who were fortunate to know Marian whether for a brief encounter or a lifetime would say Marian was a gracious, caring women who always brighten their day.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 27, 2020.
