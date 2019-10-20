|
Marian Niesz Marian Louise Niesz died at the age of 90, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was at her home in Gig Harbor, WA, surrounded by her close family and caregivers. Marian was born and raised in Yakima, WA, where she met and married the love of her life, Orville Brown Niesz. Together they moved to Tacoma, WA, and subsequently Fox Island, WA, with their three boys, Jim (deceased), Tim and Eric. Marian was a generous woman. She had an infectious smile and a wit that rivaled that of Betty White. She will be missed dearly by both family and friends. Marian traveled the world with her husband and friends, and had a special place in her heart for Hawaii. She was an avid tennis player, skier, and enjoyed playing golf. She also enjoyed her winter home in Arizona. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Orville and son James. Surviving family members include her sons Timothy and Eric (Kendra) Niesz, Granddaughters Britta (Bret) Francesconi, Tallia (Mike) Gonyaw, Jamie (Mike) Baylor, Autumn (Jordan) Ramos, Meaghan (Eric) McGregor and 10 great-grandchildren. Marian's memorial service will be held on Saturday. Oct 26, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fox Island United Church of Christ, (on Island Blvd). The service will be followed by a graveside service at the Fox Island Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Remembrances may be made to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital or the Tacoma Salvation Army.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 20, 2019