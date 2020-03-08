|
Marian P. Leonard Marian P. Leonard, 85, passed away peacefully at ManorCare Tacoma on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her five children. Marian was born on March 6, 1934, to James and Daisy Carroll in Queens, NY. Marian married the love of her life, Francis D. Leonard, on December 1, 1956. Together they raised five children; Patricia Seib (Jonathan), Michael (Kathy), Joan Welch, Steven (Michelle), and Brian (Ronda). After moving to Tacoma in 1971, she re-entered the workforce in administrative roles at Flex-A-Lite Corporation, and Bellarmine Preparatory, retiring from Bellarmine in 2001. Marian was a person of strong faith. She loved her church, and loved all who were in her life. Her passing will leave a void in everyone she met. Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frank Leonard. She is survived by her five children, fifteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A requiem mass will be held on Thursday, March 12, 11:00 am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 757 138th St. S., Tacoma, WA 98444. In lieu of flowers, be kind to others, and let those in your life know how much you love them.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020