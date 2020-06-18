Marian Peterson
Marian Peterson Marian was born in Stanley, North Dakota on 11/24/1936 and passed away on 6/6/2020, surrounded by family after a brief illness. Marian graduated from Federal Way High School class of 1955 and participated in cheerleading, glee club, chorus, drama club and Girls' Athletic Association. Marian worked several years for Weyerhaeuser and later was an executive secretary for Reliance Insurance Company. Marian is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Russell Godfrey Peterson and her step-daughter, Linda Parker. She is survived by her sisters, Violet Brown, Norma Mazza and Linda Poirier (Verne), step-son Rick Peterson (Bernadette), as well as several nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. Marian and Russ were avid Husky and Seahawk football fans and enjoyed retirement by traveling around the country and world. They made their home in Ocean Shores, Washington where they loved the beach, clam digging and the quiet life it brought them. They also shared a love for dogs and had many in their life. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of CHI Franciscan Hospice for their support and compassion for Marian and our family in her final weeks of life. There will be a small, private graveside service in Seattle at Evergreen-Washelli.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 18, 2020.
