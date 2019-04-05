Marian Scheele Marian Lee Scheele (Morrison) passed from this life into eternal rest on Sunday March 31, 2019. She was surrounded by her family. Marian was born in Seattle, Washington and moved to Tacoma at a young age. She attended Jason Lee Jr High and then Stadium High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Victor Morrison and Alice Katherine Morrison (Davies). She is survived by her children: daughter Wendy L Smith (husband Greg), grandson, (Jacob Smith (wife Kim) and their son, Isaac) son, Brian L Scheele (partner Michael), son, Gregory A Scheele, and daughter, Susan D Welton. Marian was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and active for many years in St. Monica's Guild and the Episcopal Church Women's groups. In later years she attended a knitting group at the church as a very talented knitter. She was a member of Tacoma Orthopedic Guild and donated time in the gift shop at the Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. She worked for Tacoma Opera for many years. Marian grew up in a British household where family and friends were important. Her mother, although born in Seattle, was Welsh and English, and lived in England as a child for some time. Her father was born in Scotland and immigrated to the US. Marian was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha at the UW and continued to volunteer for her chapter for many years. We who knew and loved Marian will dearly miss our friend and mother. She asked for no funeral but the family will have a grave-side service Tuesday April 9th., at Mountainview Cemetery, where her final request will be granted. She will be sent on her way by the bagpipes she loved so well to the tune of Amazing Grace.

