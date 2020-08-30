Marianne Bunting Marianne Bunting passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington at 83 years old. She was born on September 11, 1936 in Bamberg, Germany. While living in Bamberg, she took classes in business and was the office manager of the sales/service department at Ford. She met her husband, Paul Bunting, while he was stationed for the United States Army and residing in Germany. They married on January 3, 1958 and had two children. They traveled around the world while her husband was in the military until they retired in Lakewood, Washington in 1979. She was predeceased by her mother, Kunigunda Holzmann and her father, Christian Schmitt. She is survived by her husband, Paul; two children, Patrick (wife, Beverly) and Heidi (husband, James); two grandchildren, Justine (husband, Eli) and Brandon; and two great-grandchildren, Emerald and Brooke. She will be heavily missed by her family and close friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store