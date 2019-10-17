Home

Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
(253) 531-6600
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Grandma's House
Marianne Hayes


1922 - 2019
Marianne Hayes Obituary
Marianne Hayes Marianne Elisabeth Hayes, age 96, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by family. Marianne was born in Remagen, Germany on November 19, 1922, the daughter of Peter Ockenfels and Maria Magdalena (Einig) Ockenfels. She married Alva Clifton Peter Hayes who preceded her death in 1998. She is survived by her children Hannah Jonson, Diane Van Dyken (Gary), Geary Hayes (Kay), Dale Hayes, Doris Sorum, and Barney Hayes (Stacey Kilfoyle), by her brother Karl Heinz Ockenfels (Lotti) and Sandra Ockenfels in Remagen, her sister-in-law Erika Ockenfels in Vienna, Austria, her 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She worked as a cook at Lakewood General Hospital, a halfway house for prisoners, and at Truman Elementary/Middle School. After retiring at age 70, she spent her days caring for her children, grandchildren, and playing bingo. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday October 19th in Spanaway at Fir Lane Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Reception to follow at Grandma's house.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 17, 2019
