Marie Bachmann Davis
Marie Bachmann Davis 6/9/28-9/14/20 Marie was born June 9, 1928, to Walter and Martha Bachmann in Tacoma. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946 and worked for the Pacific Northwest Bell where she met her future husband, Robert Davis. They married in 1948 and lived near Titlow Beach where they raised their three children. Marie later returned to work for the telephone company for another 20 years. Family was very important to this dedicated, caring mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children Doug Davis (Karen), Kathie Frieze (Doug), and Cindy Bonaro (Frank), five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society. A private interment will be held at the New Tacoma Cemetery.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 20, 2020.
