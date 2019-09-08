|
|
Marie Costanti Marie Andrea Costanti, age 54, of Tacoma, Washington passed away on August 20, 2019 in Tacoma. She was born on May 3, 1965 and lived in Tacoma her entire life. Marie had a great love for people. She especially loved babies, children, and animals. She made friends wherever she went and always told everyone about her cat, "Annie" and "Denise", her life-long friend Chuck Crandell's dog. All the family was loved by Marie. She is survived by her immediate family: mother, Jean Mattson; father, Michael Costanti; sister, Jean Mattson; sisters and spouses, Susan and John Hoppe, Marlene and George Hanson, Jennifer Giles and Rob Jubie; step siblings, Laura Leone, Sandra Vincent, and Walker Mattson. All extended family were also adored and shown great love by Marie. Coloring, embroidery and working at Auntie Anne's for seven years were all included in her life, which she lived with excellence. She maintained a wonderful attitude throughout her life. We will all miss Marie and keep her close to our hearts. A memorial will be held on September 15th from 3 to 7pm at Ft. Steilacoom Park. It will be a celebration of Marie's life and will be a potluck. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019