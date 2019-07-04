Home

Marie Huntington Myrtle Marie Bergman Huntington was born on June 1, 1925 to Spencer Hamilton Bailey andTillie Jane Rendel in Miami, OK. She peacefully passed in her home on June 29, 2019 at the age of 94. She is survived by her sister, Opal; children, Clare, Douglas, Celeste, Brent, Anita, and Ruth;43 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse Bergman, and Roy Huntington; son, John; 4 granddaughters; and brothers, George and Wayne. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6 at 9:00 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1109 S Pearl St, Tacoma, WA. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00. Marie's complete obituary will be available at www.newtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 4, 2019
