Marie I. Gleason Marie I. Gleason quietly passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 after fighting cancer for several months. Marie Was born on April 19, 1939 in White Rock, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Ingwer and Ida Clark. After a few years the family moved to Tacoma, WA. Marie graduated from Stadium High School in 1957. A few years later she met and married Jerry C. Gleason who, was then serving in the U.S. Air Force. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother Richard C. Clark. She is survived by her husband Jerry, her daughters Maria L, Tracy Gleason, son, Eric Gleason (Jane) and her grandchildren Jason, Melissa and Michael Gleason. Marie had worked for many years at the old Peoples Store in downtown Tacoma. She was a member of the Local Eagles R.V. Club and Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being with family, Bingo, Camping and going on trips. She will always be in our hearts and greatly missed. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the good folks at the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place or the .

