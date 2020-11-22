Marie Louise Thompson

October 3, 1937 - November 18, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Marie "Louise" Thompson was born October 3, 1937 in Lamar CO and passed away on November 18, 2020 in Puyallup WA. Louise was preceded in death by her father Virgil O. Packer, mother Marie E. Packer, husband Verl D. Thompson, son Gary A. Thompson, brother baby Packer, brother Melvin L. Packer and sister Linda D. Hale.

She is survived by her brother Chuck O. Packer of Payette ID, Russell W. Packer of AZ, sister Sheila E. Wallace of Payette ID, daughters Wanda L. Brazda of Winlock, Kristi L. Kosbab (Jeff) of Puyallup, son Don W. Thompson of Chehalis, grandsons Shane (Dachelle) and Damien (Savannah), granddaughter Harley Mansfield (John), great grandchildren Dominic, Luana, Royce and Johnny along with several nieces, nephews and cousins and dog Toby.

Louise was known for her sense of humor, entertaining all around her until her last days. She was loved by everyone she touched.

Louise will be buried with her husband in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington WA. Per her request, the family will be holding a private graveside service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store