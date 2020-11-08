Marie May Menconi

May 1, 1924 - October 25, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Marie May Menconi, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at the age of 96 in Tacoma, Washington. Born May 1, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Nicolo and Dorothy Genna, Marie was the third of eight children. She gained her passion for travel early in life with trips to visit her grandparents in Italy. Eventually, the Gennas moved west to settle in Tacoma where Marie graduated from Stadium High School. On June 24, 1945, Marie married the love of her life Louis Menconi. Together they had three children Judy, Mario and Doria, passing along their love of family and adventure. Marie was devoted to her community and was often found volunteering at her local parish or for various school and sports programs. She was a dedicated member and past president of the Sons of Italy and Red Hat Society, and gave much time to Tacoma's Catholic Women's Group. Creative to her core, Marie was an avid seamstress and baker. It was not often someone would leave her house without indulging in sweets or taking a peek at her latest project. Above all else, Marie was deeply passionate about family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and their spouses (Judy & Steve, Mario & Kathryn, Doria & Tom), grandkids (Annie & Chris, Michael & Chrissie, Megan & Wes, Danelle & James, Gina & Michael) and great grandkids (Nina, Steven, Jacob, Reagan, Caleb, Kinley, Rome) sharing stories over homemade Italian sausage and her famous assortment of cookies. Marie, and her unwavering charisma, will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private service is planned for 11:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo; a live-stream will be available on the parish's website. The family requests that donations be made in Marie's name to Mary Bridge Children's or St. Jude's Hospital.





