Marie McCarthy May 3, 1929 March 7, 2019 Marie Marguerite (Miller) McCarthy, 89, of Fircrest, WA, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, due to complications from pneumonia and chronic heart failure. A memorial service will be held on March 15, 2019 at 12:10 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Tacoma, WA. Marie will be cremated and her remains will be interred alongside her husband in Valier, MT later in the summer. Marie was born in Valier, Montana on May 3, 1929 to Jules and Marguerite Miller. Marie grew up on the family farm. Marie graduated from Valier High School in 1937. While working on the farm, Marie had jobs in town including office clerk for the local doctor and a housekeeper and cook for the doctor's wife. The doctor's wife taught Marie to play the piano. Marie was married to Gerald L. (Jerry) McCarthy on December 29, 1956. Marie spent most of her time as wife, homemaker, mother, and (eventually) grandmother. Once her kids were in school, then Marie worked as a bank clerk and loan officer for Great Northwest Federal Savings and Loan and later Washington Mutual. Marie worked at the bank for about 15 years before retiring. For Marie, family was her priority. Marie was central in the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She provided love, support and guidance to all of her family. Marie was active in the Catholic Church, participated in women's groups and Bible studies, and volunteered when she could. Marie also supported many charities. Marie was secure in her beliefs but not preachy. She showed how to be a Christian by example. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. McCarthy. Marie is survived by her daughter Laurie A. Moore, son Joseph P. McCarthy, daughter Lynda M. Fitzgerald, and son Stephen G. McCarthy, eight grandchildren: Chris Moore, Heather Clark, David Moore, Berlyn Sandstrom, Katie Fitzgerald, Jalin Fitzgerald, Benjamin McCarthy, and Daniel McCarthy, and three great-grandchildren: Jordan Clark, Sienna Clark, and Hayden Clark. Marie will be honored and missed by family and countless friends. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary