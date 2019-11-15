|
Marie Nelson Marie was born September 5, 1936 in Puyallup, WA and passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 after a sudden diagnosis of Lung Cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley Nelson Sr. She is survived by her children, Randy Nelson of TX, Brad and Roberta Nelson of Pt Orchard WA, Deborah (Johnny) Hodges of FL, Janette (Terry) Reddekopp of Tenino, WA and Kelly (Neal) Linn of AZ; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life is to be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Edwards Memorial - Lakewood, 11020 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499 with a reception to follow. Graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Mills and Mills Memorial Park, 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA 98512.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2019