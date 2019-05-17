Marija Lovrin Marija Lovrin, a wife, mother, grandmother, WWII veteran, and resident of Tacoma passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Marija is survived by her daughter Darija Fletcher (Joe), son Pero Lovrin (Susan), and three grandchildren, Andriana Fletcher, and Matthew and Mark Lovrin. She was preceded in death by her husband Dunat Lovrin. Marija was born June 3, 1926 in Mali Iz, Croatia. She served in WWII at the age of 15. She married Dunat in 1951 and they welcomed two children into this world. By 1967, she and her family immigrated to the United States and made their home in Tacoma, Wash. Above all else, Marija loved her family. She loved to bake, garden, and sit and enjoy the sunshine. She was a kind person with a warm smile who would always be delighted to tell you a story about her children and grandchildren. A private service will be held for Marija at the Calvary Cemetery.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary