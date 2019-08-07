News Tribune (Tacoma) Obituaries
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Marilyn Coleen Campbell


1941 - 2019
Marilyn Coleen Campbell 1941 2019 Coleen was a loving wife and companion. She was born in Bottineau, ND to Bennie and Helen Schnider. She, her sister, and brother grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Central Washington University in Education and taught school for many years. She and her husband Jerry were married in 1964 as spent 55 years together. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, August 9 in the Celebration of Life Center (follow the blue line on the road) at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 7, 2019
