Marilyn E. O'Haleck 4/23/48-2/5/2019 On February 5th, 2019, the world lost a beautiful soul. Profoundly kind and gener-ous, Marilyn's sharp wit and sass provided endless laugh-ter. She adored her children and grandchildren, and was thrilled to become a great-gramma. Marilyn curated a successful 30-year career as a tax preparer, cherishing her colleagues and relishing the opportunity to help others. Marilyn will be remembered by loved ones for her kind heart and valiant fight, which enabled her to share in many more precious moments, memories and laughter. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many. Born to Lloyd and Marian Beell in Tacoma, WA, Marilyn was the eldest daughter of 5 child-ren. She is survived by her husband, Anthony O'Haleck (53years); daughter Sharmell Elza (Jeff Janousek); sister Deborah Fernandez; brothers Professor Thomas Beell and Pastor Gordon Beell (Mary) and her grandchildren, Joshua O'Haleck (Miranda), Megan Hintz and Sean Elza. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Angela (O'Haleck) Hintz and her brother Gerald Beell (Karen). We welcome family and friends to attend a Celebration of Life at The Tacoma Sportsman's Club on March 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Donations in Marilyn's memory can be made to lovelikecrazy.givingfuel.com (in memory of Ellie Walton)

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary