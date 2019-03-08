|
Marilyn Jensen Marilyn (Patterson) Jensen, born March 11, 1931 passed away Sunday evening, February 24th. She bravely fought cancer for 8 years and didn't let it pull her down. She leaves behind generations of family and friends that will miss her terribly. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 9th at Mission Woods Presbyterian Church in Milton at 2:00. In lieu of flowers please give in her name to Mission Woods or Franciscan Hospice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2019