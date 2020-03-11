|
|
Marilyn Johns Marilyn was called home by our heavenly Father on February 24 th , 2020 at the age of 92. Her work on earth was done, her purpose fulfilled, she peacefully rejoined her family in heaven. She will be greatly missed by many for her strength, devotion to family, and providing a moral compass to guide us in our lives. Marilyn was born in Tacoma on June 8, 1927 to Percy and Mae Dwinell and was the youngest of five girls. Her sisters, who preceded her in death, were Garnet Harmon, Lora Smith, Carol Hart and Jewel Rogers. While working at the Union train station in downtown Tacoma, she met the love of her life, Junior B. Johns, known to many as Johnny. The two worked at the station, she in the office calling workers and he maintaining the locomotives. On her 19 th birthday she and Johnny married and enjoyed 58 years together before Johnny passed in 2004. She and Johnny had 4 children Terry (Diane), Steven (died 1952), Debra and Julie. She has 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Marilyn devoted her life to her family. She was always there when you needed someone to lean on, someone who would listen and not judge, and would give you a warm hug and a smile to make you feel better. She is already missed. We are celebrating her life on March 21st, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood from 1pm to 4pm in the 'Celebration of life' Pavilion. Please come and share your memories of her and help us celebrate her memory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 11, 2020